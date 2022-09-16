Toronto police identify 19-year-old killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Mimico Waterfront Park, in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.
Officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting and said they also received reports of a brawl between 15 to 20 men in the park, where a firearm was seen.
When police arrived they found two men suffering from life-threatening injuries.
“First Aid and CPR were performed on both victims,” police said in the Friday news release. “One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital via emergency run.”
On Friday, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Tenzin Rinchen.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects.
Investigators are asking witnesses, those with security cameras, or those who have dash cameras and were driving in the area at the time of the shooting, to contact police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
- With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar
