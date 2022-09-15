One person dead and another critically injured in shooting in Etobicoke

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in Mimico on Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to Mimico Waterfront Park, in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said they also received reports of a fight between 15 to 20 males in the park and a firearm was seen.

When they arrived, police and paramedics located two men in their late teens or early 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The second victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

"We've had our K-9 and ETF search the park for any suspects. And we've canvassed the area and have a large part of this park held off at this point as a scene for this shooting," said Duty Insp. Saleem Husain.

"We are early in the investigation and really have no indication as to how many suspects are involved."

He is asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has information about the shooting to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.