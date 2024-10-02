TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police chief to address recent gun violence in the city

    Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to media in Toronto on Sunday, April 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to media in Toronto on Sunday, April 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    The head of Toronto police is expected to address the wave of gun violence in the city that has led to two shooting deaths over the last several days.

    Chief Myron Demkiw will speak to reporters at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday from Toronto police headquarters.

    His comments follow a string of recent shootings in Toronto, two of which were fatal.

    On Monday night, police were called to the area of Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, near Allen Road, for a shooting. A man in his 20s was located at the scene and transported to hospital where he later died.

    Before that, police were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West for a shooting, where 42-year-old Anthony McBean was pronounced dead.

    No arrests have been made in either case.

    Police are also investigating three other homicides and several non-deadly shootings in the city, which Duty Insp. Todd Jocko acknowledged was “deeply concerning” on Tuesday.

    “We understand the community is alarmed. Our officers are working around the clock to investigate these situations,” he told reporters.

    Demkiw is also expected to address the upcoming security plans for the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel at the Wednesday morning news conference.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants

    In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News