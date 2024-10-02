Toronto police chief to address recent gun violence in the city
The head of Toronto police is expected to address the wave of gun violence in the city that has led to two shooting deaths over the last several days.
Chief Myron Demkiw will speak to reporters at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday from Toronto police headquarters.
His comments follow a string of recent shootings in Toronto, two of which were fatal.
On Monday night, police were called to the area of Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, near Allen Road, for a shooting. A man in his 20s was located at the scene and transported to hospital where he later died.
Before that, police were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West for a shooting, where 42-year-old Anthony McBean was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Police are also investigating three other homicides and several non-deadly shootings in the city, which Duty Insp. Todd Jocko acknowledged was “deeply concerning” on Tuesday.
“We understand the community is alarmed. Our officers are working around the clock to investigate these situations,” he told reporters.
Demkiw is also expected to address the upcoming security plans for the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel at the Wednesday morning news conference.
