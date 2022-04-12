Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two "completely innocent" men just going about their lives.
Toronto police announced on Tuesday that 39-year-old Richard Jonathan Edwin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Kartik Vasudev and Elijah Eleazar Mahepath.
Vasudev, a 21-year-old Seneca College student, was shot on April 7 outside the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne Station at around 5 p.m.
The second shooting took place in the vicinity of Dundas and George streets about 48 hours later.
Police said Mahepath, 35, was walking in the area after picking up groceries when he too was fatally shot by the suspect.
Investigators say the suspect had no verbal interaction with either victim, and may not have even been in a position where he was able to make out their faces.
"We have nothing to suggest that he knew either one of them and what we believe, at this stage anyways, is that it was what we do describe as random. It was a chance meeting, a chance passing and for reasons that are only known to the suspect these two people were victimized on that day and now are dead," Det. Sgt. Terry Browne told reporters during a news conference Tuesday.
Kartik Vasudev, left, and Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, right, are seen in this photo. (Supplied)
Browne said that video surveillance footage was used to track the suspect 'both from the area where he resides, to the area of the shooting, and then back to his residence."
The suspect was then arrested at his residence in the Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West area on Sunday night, police say.
At the time of his arrest, police allege there were multiple loaded firearms found in his residence, including a rifle that Browne said was capable of "causing great carnage if used."
"My personal opinion is there were going to be more victims," Police Chief James Ramer said during the news conference. "When? I don’t know. But he had an arsenal at home and quite frankly I believe this may have just been the first step"
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim's mother appeals for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
London
-
Driver released from hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital.
-
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 74 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
'Listening to the people': Wilmot rejects re-zoning proposal for gravel pit
Wilmot Township council has rejected a proposal to re-zone agricultural land for a large gravel pit.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Two big northern Ontario lottery wins
Two women in northern Ontario have snagged big lottery wins, one in Greater Sudbury and the other is a second-time winner from Sault Ste. Marie.
-
'One of the worst ever' years for potholes in Timmins, Mayor George Pirie says
Navigating Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins in the spring can be tricky, especially this year, and city officials are saying this is one of the worst for potholes.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
-
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
Windsor
-
One new death, 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 55 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
OPP identify three people killed in Leamington crash
The identity of three people who died in a crash in Leamington is being released now that OPP officers have concluded the investigation.
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim's mother appeals for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach in January.
-
Two people in hospital following Alliston apartment fire
Two people are in hospital following an apartment fire in downtown Alliston Monday evening.
-
Bradford driver stopped for stunt driving '2nd time this year' by same officer: OPP
Provincial police say an officer stopped a driver accused of excessively speeding on Highway 400 for the "second time this year by the same Aurora OPP officer."
Atlantic
-
One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Halifax: police
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax Monday night. Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 9 p.m.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
Winnipeg
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
Schools buses in Winnipeg not running Wednesday and Thursday due to Manitoba blizzard
Schools in Winnipeg are not running their buses Wednesday and Thursday due to the upcoming blizzard.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. illicit drug deaths reach an 'unprecedented and terrifying rate': chief coroner
More people died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia in February 2022 than ever before for that month, according to the provincial coroners service. Six of those people were under the age of 19.
-
More oysters recalled in B.C., hundreds of norovirus illnesses reported: Health Canada
More oysters harvested in B.C. were recalled due to a risk of norovirus contamination.
-
Vancouver's tripled empty homes tax brings in $32M, leads to decline in vacant property: mayor
Vancouver's mayor says his decision to triple the city's tax on homeowners who leave their property sitting empty did translate to a decline in vacancies last year.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.