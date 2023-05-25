Toronto police charge 51-year-old man in woman's death

News -

Toronto police have charged a man suspected of killing a woman near Little Italy last Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at an apartment building in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue shortly before noon.

A woman was located with signs of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Shortly after, officers arrested a man.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 50-year-old Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo.

Meanwhile, the suspect, 51-year-old Hansel Duarte Quintela, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police previously said that the suspect and victim were known to each other but have not disclosed the extent of their relationship.