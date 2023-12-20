Toronto police board approves $20 million budget increase for 2024
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking the city for a nearly $1.2 billion net operating budget for 2024, which it said will allow hundreds of new uniformed officers to be hired.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw presented his budget proposal during Tuesday’s TPS Board meeting, requesting $1.186 billion – a $20 million increase from the approved 2023 budget.
It was approved by board members, sending it to the city’s budget committee for consideration.
“This is a budget built on a history of fiscal responsibility and constraint that aims to build in sufficient resources required to, at a minimum, maintain degraded service levels and attempt to address the delivery of adequate and effective policing services in the city of Toronto,” Demkiw wrote in his report.
The chief noted that the 2024 budget will be spent on increasing front-line resources to focus on emergency response time, augmenting investigative capacity for timely closure of cases, and improving oversight and accountability through supervision.
“This budget allows the Service to continue the vitally important proactive policing programs and build partnerships with other organizations with the goal of supporting safer communities,” Demkiw wrote.
He also provided a breakdown of where the 307 new uniformed officers will be deployed. About 170 of them will be allocated to emergency response, while 110 will be assigned to investigative roles (Hate Crimes Unit, Provincial Carjacking Task Force and Centralized Fraud Intake Office). Ten will be deployed to digital evidence disclosure, ten others will be added to the motor squad and traffic services, and the remaining seven will be allotted to “various projects.”
Demkiw claimed that while the city has grown over the past decade, TPS has seen its officers reduced by 600.
“Emergency response times have increased and protecting and supporting the victims is increasingly in jeopardy. This budget attempts to balance the needs of the community while maintaining the Service’s long-history of efforts towards financial affordability,” he wrote.
TPS also plans to add 102 new civilian roles to address “workload growth, meet legislative requirements and organizational commitments and to improve public safety outcomes.”
Of those, 60 will support case management and successful investigative outcomes, 20 will be technology roles, 15 will focus on implementing recommendations from governing bodies like the Ontario Human Rights, and five will be coordination and oversight roles.
“This hiring strategy is critical to prevent further service delivery degradation, meet legislative requirements that are necessary to achieve justice for victims, provide oversight to an increasingly younger workforce, and continue to build trust through the sustainment of proactive community programs such as the Community Neighbourhood Officers,” Demkiw said.
He added that the hiring plan will allow TPS to prepare for high levels of retirements in the coming years, rely less on redeployments and overtime and improve the wellness of members.
In his presentation, the chief warned that reducing the budget could result in “unacceptable risks,” including the prospect of not delivering adequate and effective service required of police.
He added that the non-approval of the budget in whole or in part would lead to service adjustments that could see crime victims not being supported, risk of serious violent offenders escaping justice and being released back into the community, and the justice system being further undermined due to police not meeting legal requirements.
TPS’s 2024 budget does not include the Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit, which is separately requesting a net operating budget of $51.3 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza in another sign of group's resilience
Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Pharmacare not the top health priority for most Canadians: survey
As Liberals and New Democrats negotiate what a future national drug plan should look like, a new survey suggests pharmacare is not at the top of the priority list for most Canadians.
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
Majority believes antisemitism and Islamophobia are problems in Canada: survey
Three quarters of Canadians believe both antisemitism and Islamophobia are problems in the country, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The federal government outlines its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles, Donald Trump is removed from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado and a Manitoba researcher decodes a cryptogram found in the folds of a Victoria-era silk dress. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Montreal
-
Negotiations remain deadlocked for nurses, teachers in Quebec
Negotiations between the Quebec government and workers in the public sector have reached an impasse.
-
Quebec's tuition hike, French rules for English universities can be challenged in court: lawyer
McGill is now offering a bursary to offset Quebec's new tuition hike for out-of-province students attending English universities, but one lawyer says the university can fight back with an even bigger weapon: a legal challenge.
-
Teachers' union rejects government's latest offer
A union representing some 95,000 teachers has rejected the Quebec government's latest offer.
London
-
Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection
All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.
-
Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex
First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.
-
SIU concludes investigation into overdose death in London, Ont. cell
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a drug overdose suffered by a 35-year-old man in August.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Cambridge council shoots down Preston Springs development, affordable housing over city parking lots
Two big items on the agenda were given the red light from Cambridge council Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth sanctioned for code of conduct violations
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted to declare that Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth violated the board's code of conduct and voted to impose sanctions.
-
Cold streak coming to Ottawa heading into the weekend
Above freezing temperatures on Wednesday will give way to a frigid Thursday and Friday heading into the Christmas weekend.
-
McNab/Braeside, Ont. council votes to suspend mayor's pay over pattern of aggressive behaviour
Councillors in the Ottawa Valley community of McNab/Braeside, Ont. have voted to suspend township mayor Mark MacKenzie's pay for 60 days following an integrity commissioner's report into his behaviour.
Windsor
-
Local reaction to EV targets announced by the federal government
It seems gas guzzler are running out of road with the federal government unveiling its plan to put the brakes on gas-powered vehicle sales over the next 12 years.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men
Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Three drivers arrested on impaired driving-related offences in 4 days: Bracebridge OPP
Thanks to the public reporting line, police laid three impaired driving-related charges in four days in Muskoka
-
Police seek possible B&E suspects in Bracebridge
Provincial police were called to a possible break-and-enter in progress at a commercial building on Keith Road on Saturday at 3:20 p.m.
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left ID behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Outages persist in N.B., N.S.
The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.
-
Police investigate stabbing at Dartmouth motel
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Many schools in New Brunswick are closed Wednesday.
Calgary
-
'It's kind of a Twilight Zone moment': Critics question Alberta's plan to reinstate fuel tax in 2024
Alberta is again feeling the pressure to extend its relief at the pumps, but the premier says the full fuel tax holiday needs to come to an end to help the budget.
-
'There has never been a city council this unpopular': Calgary mayor's approval rating sits at 30 per cent
As 2023 comes to a close, the latest ThinkHQ Public Affairs online poll has Calgary city council's report card sitting well below par.
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
Winnipeg
-
'Someone will die': Nurse shares concerns as HSC deals with 30-plus hour wait times
A nurse at the Health Sciences Centre is worried patients could die if something doesn't change regarding emergency room wait times.
-
Rural council looks to Manitoba court after ousting fellow councillor
A legal battle over a rural Manitoba council's decision to oust one of its members has reached Manitoba's highest trial court.
-
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Have you had your catalytic converter stolen? You're not alone
The theft of catalytic converters in B.C. remains a multi-million-dollar problem, and some repair shops say more needs to be done to crack down on the thieves and those they sell to.
Edmonton
-
Lee, Horvat lead Islanders to 3-1 win over slumping Oilers
Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and the New York Islanders beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.