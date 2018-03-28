

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three men are facing a combined 31 charges in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

According to Toronto police, an 18-year-old woman was forcibly confined in November 2017 and was sexually assaulted on numerous occasions. The woman told officers she was coerced into the sex trade after her family was threatened.

Police said a man allegedly threatened her repeatedly using firearms and controlled her through “violent sexual assaults.”

The woman was able to escape and contact police.

Suspects identified as 21-year-old Deion “D” Cuvilie and 19-year-old Kristos Shepherd, both of Brampton, were taken into custody on Dec. 13, 2017 in relation to the investigation.

Cuvilie is facing a total of 18 charges, including sexual assault causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, forcible confinement, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke.

Shepherd is facing five firearm-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and careless storage of ammunition.

Police said they also found a large quantity of crack cocaine and a loaded rifle when search warrants were executed.

Throughout this investigation, officers identified a second victim.

Police said that on Nov. 23, 2017 a 17-year-old girl was seen in the company of a man she knew as rap artist “KMoney.” Officer said he is “an associate” of Cuvilie. Police allege the girl was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined.

A suspect identified as 22-year-old Toronto-resident Kareemallah Muhammad, “KMoney,” has been charged with assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, and fail to comply with probation.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact investigators.