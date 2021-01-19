TORONTO -- A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Scarborough last week has now been arrested, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday.

Police say 25-year-old Mohamed Jeylani, of Minnesota, died after he was stabbed in the neck and back in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue on the evening of Jan. 13.

Police previously said they believe Jeylani was the victim of a targeted attack.

A warrant was later issued for the arrest of a suspect, identified by investigators as 24-year-old Guled Mohamad.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed Guled has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court later today.