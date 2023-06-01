Toronto police arrest man accused of carrying out 2 home invasions in GTA

Toronto police say they have arrested a man suspected of carrying out two home invasions in the GTA, including one in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

Earlier this month, Toronto police launched an investigation into a home invasion that allegedly occurred near Shuter and Parliament streets on May 12.

Police say a male suspect contacted a sex trade worker and set up a meeting.

After arriving for the pre-arranged meeting at the victim’s home, police say the suspect entered the residence, produced a handgun, and demanded cash.

The victim informed the suspect that she did not have any cash and the suspect fled the home empty-handed, police say.

“Members of the Hold Up Squad commenced an investigation. Simultaneously, members of the Peel Regional Police Criminal Investigative Bureau were conducting an investigation into a similar incident involving a sex trade worker,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Thursday.

On May 13, officers with Peel police executed a search warrant and took a male into custody in connection with their investigation.

The suspect was released on bail later that day.

“Members of the Hold Up Squad liaised with members of the Peel Regional Police Criminal Investigative Bureau and determined that the arrested male was involved in the home invasion which occurred in Toronto,” the news release continued.

The man, identified by police as 22-year-old Yousef Babiker, was re-arrested on May 19.

He faces eight charges, including robbery with a firearm, in connection with the Toronto police investigation.

Police say they believe the suspect may have committed other similar crimes. The charges have not been proven in court.

Images of the accused have now been released and investigators are urging anyone with information about the suspect to contact Toronto police.