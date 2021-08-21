Advertisement
Toronto Pearson warns travellers there could be huge delays this weekend
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- If you're flying into Toronto Pearson this weekend, travellers are being warned to expect a different experience than pre-pandemic times.
International travellers are being told to expect up to three hour delays after landing.
"Your airport experience will be different than trips prior to the pandemic," Toronto Pearson said in a statement on their website. "Departing and arriving passengers should expect delays."
The airport says the delays are related to additional screening and health checks.
"If a flight arrives during peak times, passengers may be asked to deplane from the aircraft to an area within the terminal," the airport said. "Passengers will be required to wait for space to become available in the customs hall."
Travellers with connecting flights are being asked to plan their onward flight accordingly.
The airport says all passengers must complete a COVID-19 test on arrival into Canada, regardless of vaccination status.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers are strongly encouraged to pre-book their government approved accommodation prior to entering Canada.
When testing is complete, fully vaccinated travellers can leave the airport. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers will be required to go to their government approved accommodation.