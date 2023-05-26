Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekend

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning residents they may see some “unusual activity” around the airport – but there is no cause for concern.

Every year Toronto Pearson runs a full-scale emergency exercise to test the airport’s emergency response to a variety of situations.

This year’s mock scenario, taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will involve a simulated plane crash.

Toronto Pearson says about 400 airport staff and volunteers will participate, acting out roles as crew members and passengers from the crashed plane.

First responders from Peel Region and Toronto will also be attending the event.

“As this is only an exercise, there’s no need to be concerned,” airport officials said in a statement.

During that time, Toronto Pearson says there may be possible traffic disruptions in the area of Derry and Airport roads.

Last year’s exercise involved about 300 volunteers in a mock protest outside the airport.