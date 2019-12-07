TORONTO -- The holidays are a busy time for people as they travel to be with family and friends and so Toronto Pearson International has brought the holiday spirit to the airport.

Over the course of two weeks more than 260 different decorations have been installed throughout the airport.

"It creates a sense of magic for children and for families that travel through such a busy time of the year," Greater Toronto Airports Authority’s Jackie Calamia said, speaking to CTV News Toronto.

Rajarshi Patel, his wife Jigisha and their three-month-old daughter Dhanashree will be celebrating their first Christmas together. Before their flight to India they stopped by one of the 13 Christmas trees at the airport.

"It's very nice decorations here and we are enjoying the tree and we want to take photographs of that," Rajarshi Patel said.

"It makes people happy, it makes people feel like they're not only going through a facility, but they're actually experiencing something while they're here," Calamia said.

The decorations include trees, wreaths, reindeer, LED light sculptures and over 15,000 ornaments and 50,000 lights.

To make sure the airport is ready for the holiday season, they start planning and looking at their inventory in June. "It takes a village of people to make this happen," Jackie Calamia said. "It’s definitely a team effort."

There are also mailboxes and postcards so children can send their messages to Santa before their flight.