Toronto offering other vaccinations to students at existing COVID-19 immunization clinics

Toronto students who may have missed their routine school-based vaccinations due to the pandemic will be able to get their shots at COVID-19 immunization clinics across the city.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto Public Health said it will be offering Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Meningococcal vaccines to youth between Grade 7 and Grade 12 at their city-run clinics.

Officials said that students may have missed starting or completing their vaccine series at schools “due to COVID-19 disruptions.”

All students are required under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupil Act to be up to date with their Meningococcal vaccines or have a valid exemption.

Vaccination for Hepatitis B and HPV is voluntary.

Parents can sign up for vaccination appointments starting Thursday and will receive information, as well as a consent form, from their child’s school.

Students under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Youth can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as any of the three school-based vaccines.

Toronto Public Health used to offer immunization for these three illnesses in schools. However, this was suspended in March 2020 when schools closed due to the pandemic.

In September 2021, officials began vaccinating students in grades seven and eight at city-run immunization clinics. More than 15,000 doses were administered.

The city is now opening this up to anyone enrolled in Grade 7 to 12 who may have previously missed the opportunity.