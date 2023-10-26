Toronto neighbourhood divided over city's plan to open new respite centre
A downtown Toronto neighbourhood is divided after the city recently announced that it intends to open a new 24-hour respite centre for people experiencing homelessness in the community.
And while some are welcoming this “low-barrier,” social service program into their community, others feel that the city needs to find a different location for it elsewhere.
The site in question is a commercial building at 629 Adelaide St. W., just west of Bathurst Street, in what is known as the Niagara area.
The city’s plan is for the new respite, which will eventually accommodate up to 80 people, to be ready to open its doors by early next year.
This new facility essentially replaces now-closed respite centre at 25 Augusta Ave., which is being redeveloped into 31 units of long-term affordable housing.
That centre in the Queen West area was operated by St. Felix Centre, which will also be running the new one on Adelaide.
The location of this new respite and what it will entail only recently came to light.
Long-time area resident Nicole Rajakovic told CP24.com that she found out about the proposed site a week or so ago from a local crossing guard, who expressed his vehement opposition to it.
“I’m not against (the respite). … The way that I see it, we live in a neighbourhood that does have a lot of social services currently and that can be hard, but I also know that I live downtown so I expect to see a bit more than I did growing up in Etobicoke,” she said late Thursday afternoon.
Rajakovic said in the last few weeks she’s seen strongly worded posters around her area and “harmful tropes” that she said are breeding fear in people as they unfairly equate homelessness and shelters with violence, drug paraphernalia, and other negative stereotypes.
“I think you’re more likely to be hurt by a car in this neighbourhood than to be attacked by someone using a respite,” she said, adding providing community members with more information should help empower them and in turn reduce some of that rhetoric.
She also urged people in the neighbourhood with concerns about safety to continually bring them up with the local councillor and to get involved in advocating for leaders to address bigger issues like the housing, drug poisoning, and affordability crises.
The mother of two also noted that the location of this respite isn’t something that’s up for debate, adding instead residents and local business owners should be working with the city to make it a success.
“We can’t have people who are determined for this to be a failure. … It’s hard to build from there,” said Rajakovic, who attended one of several online meeting this week for local stakeholders about the site.
“Going in on the attack is never going to get you what you need. … I think that the shared concern is how we make that space work,” she said.
A public meeting is scheduled to take place next month about the new respite. A community liaison committee will also be set up in the near future.
Curtis Priest, a local parent and business owner who serves as the president of the Garment District Neighbourhood Association, said he found out about the city’s plans for 629 Adelaide St. W. after some local moms saw posters and raised concerns online.
Priest, who also sits on the board of his condo, told CP24.com that he was “shocked” that the community wasn’t directly told about or consulted on this important development.
He along with a number of parents, residents, and local business owners have since come together to form a group they’re calling Niagara Neighbours for Community Safety (NNCS) as they galvanize their opposition to the centre at that location.
“Our Number One main concern is the proximity of this site to schools and the kind of programming it will be offering,” Priest said on Thursday afternoon, just hours before they held a protest outside the site.
The group, which has also created a Facebook group and launched an online petition, is also concerned about the impact they believe this site will have on public safety, it’s location in a densely-populated neighbourhood, and the city’s “lack of process, transparency, and proactive public consultation with the community.”
Among other things, Priest pointed to concerns some have about the high volume of shelters and other social service programs in the area, the new respite site’s lack of greenspace and its proximity to a supervised consumption site, and drug paraphernalia in local school yards and violent incidents connected to this centre.
He said for these reasons what is proposed for 629 Adelaide is “unacceptable.”
Priest also underlined that this pushback from the community is not a “not-in-my-back-yard situation,” but part of an effort to partner with the city to get “meaningful, in-person discussion with (it) to find an appropriate use for this space that will not impact the safety and security of our children.”
“(Respites) have to be in certain spaces that makes sense, that can accommodate them, and that are appropriate,” he said, adding, if necessary, NNCS is prepared to take its concerns to the province if a solution can’t be reached with the city.
“We would rather not be an adversary.”
A newly formed group called Niagara Neighbours for Community Safety held a protest outside a proposed respite site at 629 Adelaide St. W. on Oct. 26.
Brian Harris, the executive director of St. Felix Centre, attended some of those meetings and told CP24.com that it’s been hard navigating all of the negative rhetoric and dealing with a barrage of angry, and often times misinformed, community members who oppose the new respite centre.
“I’m not sure why people feel that it’s OK to have a sense of entitlement to say where people should have access to social services,” he said.
“People are very emotionally escalated. … It has been disappointing, but this is also something that I personally don’t want to give a lot of oxygen to. I’m not eager to give a platform to something that I feel shouldn’t have one.”
Harris said narratives that unhoused people are dangerous, addicted criminals are both untrue and unfair.
“Making sweeping generalization about an entire group of people doesn’t lead to constructive dialogue,” he said.
He urged people to direct their energy to advocating for solutions to the homelessness crisis.
“Sheltering is not what anybody wants, but we have a big fire to put out,” he said.
“We’re trying to meet an emergency need and we’re not losing sight that housing is the solution to homelessness, but you still have to keep people alive in the meantime.”
Harris said their goal is to get people off the street in the interim and help them find a good place to live.
He said that despite these initial tensions, he’s confident that this new respite will become part of the neighbourhood in due time.
“I think we’ll be fine and we’ll integrate into the community,” he said, adding St. Felix has received many messages of support from neighbourhoods since this news came out.
An outside shot of a commercial building that will soon become a new respite centre at 629 Adelaide St. W. (Google Maps iphto)
On Oct. 12, local Coun. Ausma Malik shared more details about the new respite on her website, noting that the city has a “fundamental duty to house residents safely.”
“We must act now, especially as winter approaches, to improve housing stability. I unreservedly support providing shelter for our unhoused neighbours,” she wrote.
“Patrons of these facilities are our fellow Torontonians: they deserve respect and the opportunity to be welcomed to the community as they work towards long-term housing.”
One of the key points Malik raised is that city staff have a delegated authority to establish shelters anywhere in the city that meet zoning bylaws and other required criteria.
“This was done to help speed up and depoliticize the shelter development process and is consistent with a human rights-based approach to housing and related services for vulnerable residents,” she noted.
“St. Felix is a trusted long-term non-profit partner with considerable experience in providing homelessness services to those in need. They also have a proven track record of meaningful engagement with local communities in the vicinity of their sites. … I have faith that they will continue this good work at their new location.”
In a statement provided to CP24 late Thursday afternoon, Malik said that over the past few weeks she’s heard from many residents with concerns about the relocation of the respite and that she understands that some may have concerns.
“I am listening closely and take them very seriously, as a neighbour, as a former school board trustee and as who I am moving through the city,” she said, adding more than 300 people in Toronto cannot access safe indoor space every night.
Malik said working together in a “solutions-focused way” is the answer.
“(It’s) plain to anyone walking down the street or through local parks that we're leaving people behind in this neighbourhood right now. … In a city like ours, we should have everything that we need to thrive and that means safe, secure, dignified housing that all of us can afford. We know that shelters and respites are not the answer to homelessness. A diversity of affordable, accessible and appropriate housing is,” she said.
“To do this, we also need the provincial and federal governments to step up to their responsibility and work with us to solve the housing crisis and end chronic homelessness. Every MPP and MP should be working in their respective level of government to advance this.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
Is the Chinese government trying to acquire land and companies to spy on Canada?
Canada has blocked attempts by the Chinese government to acquire properties near sensitive and strategic locations over espionage concerns, according to CSIS director David Vigneault.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Montreal
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
-
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
London
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
-
World famous Halloween display inspiring other 'rib-tickling' antics
Since 2013, Melissa McKerlie has been turning her front lawn in Stratford, Ont. into a Halloween display for the ages.
-
Youth Wellness Hub gets official launch in London, Ont.
Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) unveiled its new Youth Wellness Hub in London, Ont. on Friday morning. According to advocates, it puts them on to better path to helping young people dealing with mental health, addictions and poverty challenges.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
-
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated raises for its members.
-
Collision disrupts ION service
Grand River Transit says ION service was disrupted Friday after a crash at the intersection of King Street West and Green Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials
Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.
-
Transformer fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in the hydro vault on the third floor of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Ottawa fire says there are no patients on the floor.
-
'We're not ready to open it': OC Transpo will not commit to date for Trillium Line launch
OC Transpo officials still won't provide a firm launch date next spring for the new north-south light-rail transit line, as construction continues on the line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'I will live with this until the day that I pass on': Final sentence handed down in Windsor murder trial
One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.
-
Unifor Local 444 members prepare for possible strike action
Unifor Local 444 members are preparing for strike action should a deal not be reached between Stellantis and the union by 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.
-
Windsor police quickly nab suspect after attempted robbery
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening and attempting to rob two women in downtown Windsor Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
-
Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home
Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.
-
Charity drive ships hundreds of hockey equipment to the Northwest Territories
Hundreds of hockey bags full of equipment and 200 hockey sticks have been shipped to the small community of Behchoko, approximately one-hour northwest of Yellowknife.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person hurt in northeast Calgary incident
Emergency crews say at least one person is in non-life-threatening condition following an incident in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.
-
Alberta doctors call on province for more transparency amid discrepancies in COVID-19 hospitalization data
An internal Alberta Health Services document obtained by CTV News indicates that the number of patients hospitalized provincially with COVID-19 has surpassed 900, despite available public data revealing just a third of those numbers.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Season’s first significant snowfall blankets southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba awoke to a wintry wonderland Friday, after a pair of systems brought the season’s first heaps of snow.
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
-
Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed
Two Alberta-based lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.
Vancouver
-
1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.
-
Prince George RCMP officers won’t face charges over 2020 arrest that led to man’s hospitalization
More than three years after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in Prince George, the BC Prosecution Service says it will not approve charges against the officers involved.
-
Manslaughter charge stayed against B.C. sex worker accused of drugging clients, but new charges laid in Alberta
A B.C. sex worker already facing 20 charges stemming from allegedly drugging her clients and stealing from them is now facing similar allegations in Alberta.
Edmonton
-
'Stop killing people': Edmonton Remand whistleblower worried even after watchdog report, AHS changes
A health-care professional formerly based at the Edmonton Remand Centre says they still worry that people will die because of substandard care inside the northside institution.
-
Edmonton snow-clearing program: What's changing and what's staying the same
The city is aiming to provide 'roughly the same' level of snow and ice-clearing service this season as it did last, despite the budget having shrunk.
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.