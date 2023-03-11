Toronto Metropolitan University student union investigating 'financial mismanagement'

The student union at Toronto Metropolitan University says it’s investigating what it calls financial mismanagement from the last fiscal year.

TMSU President Marina Gerges told CTV News Toronto that the spending in question is related to "previous executives."

“At this time, I am unable to comment on the amount of money involved or details of the findings as we have been advised by our legal counsel that this could jeopardize potential legal action taken,” Gerges said in an emailed statement.

The student union at the downtown Toronto university, which changed its name from Ryerson University last year, has faced allegations of fiscal mismanagement in the past.

In 2019, the university’s newspaper, The Eyeopener, reported on credit card statements from the student union that apparently showed expenditures of more than $250,000 over the course of eight months.

At that time, the paper reported, the student union said two of the group's executives had been suspended as a result.

A year later, the university said it had made the “difficult decision” to no longer recognize the student union as the official student government.

Gerges said the union plans to update its membership as soon as they are cleared to release more information.