Toronto mayoral race this week: 50 candidates and counting
It was a busy week on the campaign trail in Toronto.
With weeks still left to register, the number of candidates running to become Toronto’s new mayor has already hit 50.
While some have hailed the number of candidates as “exciting” for democracy, it is no doubt also at least a little confusing for potential voters.
“We certainly have a crowded, some might think gridlocked, field of candidates for the upcoming mayoral byelection if all of the candidates stay in the race,” Professor Emeritus of Politics at Toronto Metropolitan University Myer Siemiatycki told CP24.com.
With candidates still having until May 12 to register, Siemiatycki said that number could grow to 70, 90 or even triple digits.
But while there might be more voices in the race, he said the large number of candidates is unlikely to deter people who want to take part in the voting process.
“There's no evidence that it (the number of candidates) has any bearing on voter turnout,” Siemiatycki said. “The main driver of voter turnout in a municipal election is a contested and vibrant mayoral race.”
He said the competitive race before Torontonians now contrasts sharply with the unexciting race last year in which polls consistently indicated that John Tory would very easily win another term.
A total of 36 people added their names to the ballot for October’s mayoral election but there few candidates who were widely known, other than Tory.
This time there are at least eight candidates who have held office at either the municipal, federal, or provincial level.
“You have a very competitive race across the ideological and political spectrum from right to left. So I don't think it's going to impact voter turnout,” Siemiatycki said. “It could impact confusion at the ballot box. It's going to be one heck of a long ballot if all of the candidates stay in, let alone additional numbers who might register over the next the next couple of weeks.”
He said raising the number of signatures required to run or adding an additional fee a week before nominations close could be ways of sorting out some candidates who might not be as serious in their bids. In general, however, he said having low barriers to joining the race is a good thing for democracy.
Toronto had been exploring the idea of a ranked ballot before the PC government barred municipalities from choosing the system.
CHOWS JUMPS IN, PENALOSA JUMPS OUT
One of the names which helped push the number of contenders to 50 this week is a familiar one.
Making good on rumours that she would take another swing at Toronto’s top job, left-wing heavyweight Olivia Chow confirmed she is launching her second mayoral run.
Chow, a former councillor, former MP and the widow of late NDP Leader Jack Layton, ran for mayor in 2014 and came in third behind John Tory and Doug Ford.
This time, she said, she brings the lessons from that campaign, namely to be herself instead of focusing on being polished and speaking perfectly.
Chow brings to the race a name that Toronto’s left-wing establishment might coalesce around. That process already seemed to be underway this week when fellow progressive Gil Penalosa announced Wednesday that he was dropping out to support Chow.
Calling her “the right person to bring positive, progressive change to our city,” he said she has the team-building skills to win.
Penalosa lined up beside MPP and former Toronto councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who also threw her support to Chow despite having “many friends” in the race. Chow, Wong-Tam said, is the candidate who’s best for the city.
However her entry drew plenty of fire from former police chief Marc Saunders, who is also running. He called her a “status quo politician” who “failed to stop disorder and crime on our streets.”
OTHER PLEDGES ON SAFE INJECTION SITES, BIKE LANES, ENVIRONMENT
Chow swung back on Friday, asking people to “reject the fear he wants us to feel” in response to a tweet from Saunders decrying the location of some safe injection sites.
Chow also alluded to Saunders when speaking with reporters at her launch Monday, saying she hoped premier Doug Ford would keep his promise to stay out of the race instead of acting as a “campaign manager” for some candidates. Ford has previously welcomed the candidacy of Saunders, who was previously appointed by his government as a special advisor on Ontario Place.
Saunders’ campaign issued a statement saying “needles littering our neighbourhoods and parks is a result of deliberate choices by people with a misguided agenda over the past decade” and said there should be a focus on street safety and cleanliness.
Ana Bailão also took aim at Saunders’ comments on safe injection sites, calling it “ misinformation that put lives at risk.”
Bailão had a busy week herself, making an announcement about a food security plan that would boost support for community partner programs by $2 million, asking grocery chains to donate food instead of discarding it and allowing vacant city spaces to be used as food banks.
Safety was top of mind for other candidates, with Brad Bradford announcing he’d like to see a program set up to better monitor criminals out on bail. He said he would ask the provincial government to pay for the plan.
Meanwhile, Anthony Fury said he’d halt bike lane construction across the city, calling it “outrageous.” He also said he wants to make sure that people don’t sleep or loiter on the TTC because the system has become unpleasant and “smelly.”
Ahead of Earth Day Saturday, Josh Matlow said he wants to introduce a parking levy that would bring in at least $200 million per year, money he would spend to help make the city’s existing climate action plan a reality.
Anthony Perruzza will be covering a lot if miles in the next little while. Starting at Nathan Phillips Square, Perruzza said Friday he wants to visit every ward in the city to talk to people about affordability and vowed no property or fee increases for three years if elected. The provincial government, he said, should have to leave more money on the table for Toronto as part of a fair deal for the city.
Asked about the crowded field of candidates, Perruzza said it’s “still early days” in the race.
“Just watch Perruzza go!” he said.
