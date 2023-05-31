Toronto mayoral hopefuls face off in latest debate

The leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are squaring off in a debate hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, The Toronto Star and Toronto Metropolitan University.

We’ll be bringing you live updates here as the candidates face off.

7:35 p.m.

Next question is about how each candidate would partner with frontline services.

Chow says she would invest in core funding, not just project-based funding, so that those on the front lines can spend more time doing their work and less filling out applications.

Bradford says he would remove roadblocks and make sure that the not for profit sector has access to community space in the communities where they’re operating.

Bailao says the services need community hubs for their work and she would provide financial help with pre-construction plans for their projects.

Saunders says most unhoused people have medical issues. He says he would work with non-profits whenever possible to help restore dignity to people.

Hunter says she would make sure that key agencies are funded and supported.

Matlow says youth hubs, grants for the arts and culture sector and more spaces at schools and libraries are part of his plan and would help the non-profit sector do their work. He says he’s “incredibly concerned” about the dire situation of food banks.

7:30 p.m.

Next question is: What is your plan to make the public transit system more reliable and accessible?

Matlow says multiple actions are needed, including getting rid of “those stupid cuts,” referring to recent service cuts.

Chow asks for a show of hands for how many people took TTC to the debate and asks if those audience members were worried they’d be late. She gets a round of laughs in the affirmative. She says she would also reverse cuts to get people back on the system.

Bradford says the city needs more money from other governments and the system needs to be made safer so that people feel comfortable using it. He says he would start with platform-edge doors in stations.

Bailao says the system needs more special constables, wifi everywhere and greater reliability.

Saunders says he has the best safety plan for the TTC because he was police chief. There are some laughs from the audience. He says the city needs to build out transit infrastructure better so that the system is prepared for the thousands of newcomers expected to arrive in. The coming years.

Hunter says she would be a champion of subways in Scarborough, and make the TTC free for seniors and Wheel Trans users, and make sure it starts by 5:30 a.m. six days a week.

7:20 p.m.

Housing affordability is up next.

Keenan asks: How do you propose to protect the existing supply of affordable rentals, while also increasing the supply, protecting tenants and making living in the city possible for renters?

Hunter says she has a plan to build more housing.

Matlow says he has a plan too and he will not “sit idly by” while Doug Ford builds in the Green belt.

Chow says she will help tenants own their apartment builders.

Bradford says multi-tenant housing and multiplex housing are part of the solution and more bureaucracy should not be part of the solution. He says the city should have a “culture of yes” when it comes to cutting red tape to build more housing.

Bailao takes a dig at Bradford, thanking him for finishing the work she started on housing. She says she has a plan to build 57,000 units of purpose-built rentals.

Saunders says “everybody here is responsible for what’s happened.”

He says the most important thing is to “cut red tape” so that more homes can be built.

7:10 p.m.

The first question is what has emerged for you as the single most pressing challenge facing the city.

Saunders up first. He says the number one issue he’s heard about is public safety.

“People will talk randomly about the fact that they will not use the subway because they are concerned about the safety,” he says.

Hunter says affordability is the top issue she hears about.

“People are concerned that those who grew up here may not even be able to afford to live in the city that they love,” Hunter says.

Matlow says he hears from residents from every corner of the city that “they want a city that is safe, that is affordable and livable. He says there is a sense of decline.

Chow says she’s spoken wth mothers who have lost their children to gun violence and they “want to build hope in their neighbourhoods.”

She says the city is seeing cracks “not just on city streets, but in the social safety net.”

Bradford says people are tired of waiting for city services and improvements and he says it come back to the “endless deferral, debate and delay” at city hall.

Bailao says affordability is the top issue she hears about and says the city is facing a $1.5 billion deficit that will either have to be solved through taxes or service cuts.

7:05 p.m.

The debate is now underway!

Moderator Edward Keenan getting things started, introducing the candidates, who will have a minute each to respond to questions. Candidates will also have an opportunity to ask each other questions.

6:45 p.m.

It’s a packed audience at the Ted Rogers School of Management for this debate.

Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders are taking part.

6:35 p.m.

There are a few protesters, as well as canvassers for the various campaigns, outside the building ahead of the debate’s start.