Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game

Images of the new warm-up jerseys designed by Anishinaabe artist, Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell. (Twitter/MapleLeafs) Images of the new warm-up jerseys designed by Anishinaabe artist, Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell. (Twitter/MapleLeafs)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton