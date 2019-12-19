TORONTO -- Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs should mark Jan. 9 in their calendar. That’s when the Leafs will be bringing their practice to Nathan Phillips Square next month.

The Leafs will be holding an outdoor practice on the rink, located near Queen and Bay streets, around 11 a.m.

Players will then take part in a three-on-three tournament around noon.

The team made the announcement in a tweet, saying that they will be taking the game “back to its roots.”

Learn more: https://t.co/GcmBSK1L2B pic.twitter.com/3NfkQSnS5r — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2019

The event itself is free and viewing access if first-come, first-serve.

There will be other hockey-themed events happening that weekend at Nathan Phillips Square. Olympic athletes will take part in a skills competition on the Saturday and Maple Leafs alumni will face off on the Sunday ahead of a screening of the Leafs game against the Florida Panthers.

Members of the public can have their turn on the ice during select hours throughout the weekend.

Last year, the team rode the red rocket to Nathan Phillips Square in full gear to the surprise, and delight, of fans.

The players got off the TTC at Osgoode Station and walked the rest of the way to the rink.