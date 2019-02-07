Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Head Coach Mike Babcock hopped on the subway at Union Station in full gear Thursday morning and headed to Nathan Phillips Square, where the players took part in a fan-focused practice. 

Hundreds of fans showed up for the occasion, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, filling temporary bleachers that were set up on the south side of the rink.

