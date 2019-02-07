The blue and white, and the red rocket: Leafs take TTC to practice downtown
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 2:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 3:07PM EST
Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Head Coach Mike Babcock hopped on the subway at Union Station in full gear Thursday morning and headed to Nathan Phillips Square, where the players took part in a fan-focused practice.
Hundreds of fans showed up for the occasion, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, filling temporary bleachers that were set up on the south side of the rink.
Here's how fans reacted on social media:
This is our stop. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/WHrnjCCCKk— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 7, 2019
Ice? ✔️— John Tory (@JohnTory) February 7, 2019
Boards? ✔️
Toronto sign in @MapleLeafs blue? ✔️
We’re ready for the Leafs practice today in Nathan Phillips Square. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/XKHvic0bAO
Hanging with @JohnTory watching @MapleLeafs No big deal ������@tdsb #experientiallearning @TDSB_Essex pic.twitter.com/a91wKVScEL— ���������������� �������������� (@msfollettsclass) February 7, 2019
Best seats watching the @MapleLeafs practice at @npstoronto ���� pic.twitter.com/CGqjiQVgpi— Meryl Almeida (@mzalmeid) February 7, 2019
Decided to take a trip to The 6. The @MapleLeafs were holding practice at Nathan Phillips Square. pic.twitter.com/eN3iyZhWK3— Ken Hashizume (@khash27) February 7, 2019
Getting ready to unleash the dangles. Check us out at @npstoronto after the @MapleLeafs practice! #hockey #TOpoli #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/dojxftkGcw— Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) February 7, 2019