TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Maple Leafs ink Quinnipiac University standout Jacob Quillan

    The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday it has agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. (The Canadian Press/AP-Greg M.) Cooper The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday it has agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. (The Canadian Press/AP-Greg M.) Cooper
    Share

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.

    The team announced Monday it has agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S.

    The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 and begins in 2024-25.

    Quillan had 17 goals and 29 assists in 39 games for Quinnipiac this season and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference's best defensive forward.

    The six-foot, 201-pound centre tallied 38 goals and 55 assists across 116 games in his NCAA career.

    Quillan scored the overtime goal that won Quinnipiac the 2023 NCAA championship last season and was named the Frozen Four's most outstanding player.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News