Toronto Maple Leafs ink Quinnipiac University standout Jacob Quillan
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.
The team announced Monday it has agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 and begins in 2024-25.
Quillan had 17 goals and 29 assists in 39 games for Quinnipiac this season and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference's best defensive forward.
The six-foot, 201-pound centre tallied 38 goals and 55 assists across 116 games in his NCAA career.
Quillan scored the overtime goal that won Quinnipiac the 2023 NCAA championship last season and was named the Frozen Four's most outstanding player.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Donald Trump has posted a US$175 million bond to avert asset seizure as he appeals N.Y. fraud penalty
Donald Trump posted a US$175 million bond on Monday in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals, according to a court filing.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Jennifer Garner mourns her father William Garner after his death at 85
Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.
A Texas woman is suing the prosecutors who charged her with murder after her self-induced abortion
A woman in Texas is suing prosecutors and Starr County for more than US$1 million after she was arrested and unlawfully charged with murder for an abortion she had in 2022.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Dan Philip, a pillar of Montreal's Black community, has died
Dan Philip, one of the pillars of Montreal's Black community, has died. Philip served as president of the Black Coalition of Quebec for over 40 years before retiring in 2020. The coalition confirmed his death Monday on Facebook.
-
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
-
Montreal cleaning blitz underway as street parking regulations come into effect
Dubbed 'Operation Cleanliness,' the City of Montreal launched its spring-cleaning blitz Monday, with clean-up crews out on the streets.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Special weather statement issued for Ottawa for 'significant' snow Wednesday evening
An early spring storm is expected to bring rain and potentially "significant" snow on Wednesday evening going into Thursday.
-
Driver injured after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa dies
A driver has died after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Protesters gather in front of Parliament Hill for nationwide carbon tax protests
Protesters have gathered in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa as demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon tax are expected to take place across the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
-
'We're struggling enough,' say carbon tax protesters in northern Ont.
Protests opposing the federal carbon tax, including the latest increase, took place across the country Monday.
Kitchener
-
Minor hockey player suspended after calling out racism on the ice
A 16-year-old claimed another hockey player called him the N-word during a match. His mother and coach are wondering why he was then suspended for seven games.
-
Collision closes Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 7/8 have been shut down between Walker Road and Peel Street due to a crash.
-
Dutchie's location briefly on the market before listing removed
There’s been another strange twist in the story of Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market
London
-
'It costs the taxpayer $1M per year to do nothing': Province plans to repurpose former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds
The Ontario government is setting aside $100 million to repurpose surplus sites like the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds.
-
Goderich, Ont. shed fire causes $350K in damage
There were some tense moments near downtown Goderich on Monday after a shed caught fire on Newgate Street.
-
London Food Bank wraps up Spring Food Drive with slight decline in donations
The London Food Bank is wrapping up its Spring Food Drive and is calling this year's effort a success. However, the numbers aren't much of an improvement on previous campaigns.
Windsor
-
Windsor home prices outpacing Ontario average, new report finds
A new report shows Windsor's nearly $18,000 increase in average home sales prices over a recent 12-month period was the eighth highest in Ontario, compared to 21 other cities in the province.
-
'Axe the tax' rallies held in Windsor
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Flames engulf house in Blenheim
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.
Barrie
-
Spring storm to bring strong winds, rain & snow to central Ontario
Mother Nature is whipping up a spring storm for central Ontario this week, with strong winds, rain and snow in the forecast.
-
OPP conduct extensive search for missing man in Muskoka
Provincial police in Muskoka are searching on the ground and from the sky for a man missing since Friday.
-
'Axe the Tax': Protesters gather in Barrie after carbon tax increase
In response to the recent carbon tax increase, over 40 protesters gathered on the Harvie Road overpass in Barrie on Monday afternoon to voice their opinions.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reaction to the newest federal carbon tax hike
As of April 1, the federal carbon tax is increasing to $80 per tonne.
-
'A miracle': Manitoba community helps injured cat get second chance at life
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
-
Winnipeggers switching to spring as warm weather expected to roll in this week
Winnipeggers and businesses in the city are taking advantage of the nice weather.
Atlantic
-
St. George latest N.B. town to flood following higher-than-normal March rain totals
Parts of New Brunswick saw higher then normal rain totals for March, with Saint John seeing nearly three times as much rain then the average March
-
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
-
RCMP reopen highway at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing after carbon tax protest
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to Easter Monday grass fire in south Edmonton
Firefighters were called to a grass fire in south Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
-
'Pretty brutal': Gas prices rise as fuel tax is reinstated, carbon price increases
Gas prices went up in Edmonton on Monday after the province reinstated its fuel tax and the federal government increased its carbon price.
-
Police seek missing Sherwood Park teen boy
RCMP in Sherwood Park are asking for help finding a missing teenaged boy.
Calgary
-
'Small distraction': Mayor Jyoti Gondek reacts to a chorus of boos from Flames fans
It's not the mayor's fault Johnny Hockey signed with Columbus, setting in motion an exodus of all-stars from the Calgary Flames, but Saturday night, it sounded as if a few thousand fans blamed her for it.
-
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax have set up a rally west of Calgary and it's created a huge back up on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Lane closure on 4th Avenue Flyover Tuesday as city starts $12.5 million project
The 4th Avenue Flyover is about to get a makeover.
Regina
-
On camera: Regina police plane assists in high-speed chase leading to arrests
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
-
Swift Current dancer becomes first performer ever to win national ballet award
Brianna Dash has spent the last 17 years trying to perfect her craft. Recently the Swift Current based dancer had an opportunity to show off her years of hard work.
-
Yorkton residents raise concerns about theft at RCMP public meeting
At an engaging town hall meeting, residents from Yorkton its surrounding area shared their concerns and posed questions to the community's RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees first person enter race for mayor
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon fan develops unique way to get to front row of Noah Kahan show
Josée Aitken has been a Noah Kahan fan for years, so when she heard he was coming to the Bridge City, she wanted to make the most of it.
-
Sask. commits funds to put law students in rural work placements
The Government of Saskatchewan is making a move it hopes will help rural residents gain better access to the justice system.
Vancouver
-
Tesla parked in Vancouver bike lane prompts debate over signage
Are the parking signs placed beside some Vancouver bike lanes leaving drivers confused?
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.