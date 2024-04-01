Toronto Maple Leafs ink Quinnipiac University standout Jacob Quillan

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.

The team announced Monday it has agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 and begins in 2024-25.

Quillan had 17 goals and 29 assists in 39 games for Quinnipiac this season and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference's best defensive forward.

The six-foot, 201-pound centre tallied 38 goals and 55 assists across 116 games in his NCAA career.

Quillan scored the overtime goal that won Quinnipiac the 2023 NCAA championship last season and was named the Frozen Four's most outstanding player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.