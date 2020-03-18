TORONTO -- In recognition of “all those who work to help others in need,” the Toronto Maple Leafs will be giving away their St. Patrick’s jerseys to frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

The team announced the contest in a number of social media posts and asked members of the public to help by tagging friends and family who work “on the front lines” in healthcare or as a first responder during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, they will randomly select the winners.

“The Maple Leafs recognize all those who work to help others in need,” the team said on social media. “We are giving away our players' St. Pats jerseys to those who are putting others first.”

The jerseys were supposed to be worn during two March games on the road in Boston against the Bruins and at home when the Leafs played the New Jersey Devils. According to the team’s website, the green and white “St. Pats” uniforms are a tradition set by iconic players like Hap Day, Babe Dye and Jack Adams.

The National Hockey League suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has paused all morning skates, practices or team meetings.

The playoffs were scheduled to begin on April 8.