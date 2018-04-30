Toronto man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for alleged role in downtown shooting
Joseph Boachie is pictured in this photo released by Toronto police.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 10:20AM EDT
A 22-year-old Toronto man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in a shooting in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.
Police in Toronto say officers responded to the Yonge and Gerrard streets area at around 1:30 a.m. on April 3 after receiving reports about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a single gunshot wound to her leg.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say their investigation has led them to believe that the shooter is a 22-year-old man from Toronto.
A suspect identified as Joseph Boachie is wanted on a dozen firearms-related charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and discharging a firearm with intent.
Police consider Boachie to be armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with any information about Boachie’s whereabouts can call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.