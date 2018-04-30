

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old Toronto man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in a shooting in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

Police in Toronto say officers responded to the Yonge and Gerrard streets area at around 1:30 a.m. on April 3 after receiving reports about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a single gunshot wound to her leg.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation has led them to believe that the shooter is a 22-year-old man from Toronto.

A suspect identified as Joseph Boachie is wanted on a dozen firearms-related charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police consider Boachie to be armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with any information about Boachie’s whereabouts can call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.