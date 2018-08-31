

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a 54-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said that the incident occurred inside a residence near Hilda Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Police say a man entered a room with a knife and allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. A boy was stabbed during the incident. Police say the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect has been identified by officers as Toronto resident Ronald Peter Tibando. Investigators describe him as five-foot-ten, weighing about 180 pounds with short grey, balding hair and a gold tooth.

Police have issued a warrant for Tibando’s arrest. He is facing multiple charges, including breaking-and-entering with intent, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

In the news release, police said the suspect was “considered violent and extremely dangerous.” Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.