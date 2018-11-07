

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 37-year-old man from Toronto is facing eight charges after a girl was allegedly lured into the sex trade following an interaction with a man on social media.

According to a news release issued by police on Wednesday, a girl met a man on social media in June 2018. Police allege that the man coerced the girl into the sex trade.

“The girl was transported to various hotels in the GTA where she was expected to perform sexual services,” police said in the release.

Police also allege that the man sexually assaulted the girl.

A suspect was taken into custody by the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team on Oct. 25, police said.

Tal Amdurski is facing numerous charges, including trafficking a person under the age of 18 by recruiting, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7474 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.