TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are worried there may be more victims after a man was charged with more than 130 offences in connection with a child luring investigation.

According to investigators, a suspect made fake online profiles with usernames similar to those of child social media celebrities. Police claim the profiles were used to lure children into sending sexually exploitative photos and videos.

Officers executed search warrants late last month near Lawrence and Midland Avenues.

A suspect identified by police as 35-year-old Jose Paolo Caoitan was taken into custody last week. He was charged with 138 offences, including luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and several child pornography charges.

The charges have not been proven in court and police say the investigation is ongoing.