Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old

A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.

Det. Vijay Shetty announced the arrest during a news conference Wednesday morning at Toronto police headquarters.

He said the alleged offences took place roughly over a two-year period between April 2021 and February of this year.

Shetty said investigators believe the suspect targeted many of the victims online via social media sites and in some cases altered images of himself in order to appear younger.

“The investigation is ongoing and we believe there are more victims,” he said. “We know that coming forward isn’t always easy but we are asking anyone that may have interacted with him or anyone that may have information to contact police as soon as you can.”

Toronto police said the probe began in December when investigators were made aware of a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving a young person in Thunder Bay.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West in North York on Feb. 7.

During that raid, they allegedly seized several electronic devices containing evidence connected to the luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay as well as a large amount of child sexual abuse material.

Police said investigators executed further search warrants, leading to the seizure of additional child sexual abuse material at the accused’s residence.

Evidence was also located at that time in relation to the sexual assault of a seven-year-old child at a Toronto park, police say.

Police said there are “multiple young victims” ranging in age from seven to 17 who are “spread out across Ontario.”

News Release - Toronto Man Facing 96 Charges in Ongoing Sexual Assault Investigation, Police Believe There Are More Victimshttps://t.co/lSrtW12gcq pic.twitter.com/xaOzJiHVlM — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 1, 2023

A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Langdon is facing 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, eight counts of administer a noxious substance, five counts of make child pornography, two counts each of possession of child pornography and access child pornography, and one count of luring.

Langdon appeared in court on Feb. 8 and has been remanded in custody.

Langdon was previously charged with a number of child pornography-related offences in 2016, according to police.

As part of their investigation police have released a full list of social media profiles and email addresses associated with the suspect, which is available here.

“We want to spread this out to as many people as possible because there are incidents across the GTA and Ontario,” Shetty said.