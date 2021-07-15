TORONTO -- A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman in North York.

Police said the victim, who was identified as Kim Gagne, was found in a basement apartment in the Weston and Albion roads area on Wednesday morning as police responded to a wellness check call.

She was found suffering from “significant injuries” and while life-saving efforts were attempted, she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 32-year-old Bronson Lake was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in court on Friday.

The owner of the home previously told CP24 that a man and his girlfriend lived in the basement apartment, though it is unclear whether Gagne was the female tenant.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Gagne is Toronto’s 36th homicide victim of 2021.