TORONTO -- Peel police have charged a man with a number of offences in relation to a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.

In a news release issued Friday night, police said they launched an investigation earlier this month after a 17-year-old female had been exploited in the sex trade over a two-month period.

In that time, the suspect exercised control over "all aspects of the victim’s life and profited as a result," according to police.

On Dec. 5 Khumane Agil, 40, was charged with trafficking persons under 18, receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in person under 18 and exercising control over a prostitute under 18.

Agil is also charged with deriving benefit from sexual services under 18, assault, two counts of uttering threats and robbery.

Police believe that there may be more victims or witnesses involved in this case.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.