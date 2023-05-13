Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.

Police said they responded to reports of a man threatening people with a python snake near the area of Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue, a few blocks east of Trinity Bellwoods Park, at around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is alleged the man approached the victim with the snake, at which point a physical altercation broke out. The suspect then allegedly used the python to attack the victim.

Police arrived on the scene and placed the accused under arrest. The victim was not seriously injured and there is no threat to public safety, they said.

Laurenio Avila, 45, of Toronto, has been charged with assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

A video of the incident shared to social media has garnered more than 100,000 views at the time of publication. In the video, an individual can be seen hitting another individual with what appears to be a snake.

Avila appeared in court on Thursday and has been remanded into custody.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact police.