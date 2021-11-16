Advertisement
Toronto man accused of sexual assault during massage therapy session
Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021 11:00AM EST
38-year-old Josef Pittman is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage therapy session in June 2021.
TORONTO -- A Toronto man is due in court Tuesday afternoon, accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage therapy session.
Police allege a woman was sexually assaulted on June 19 near George and Adelaide Streets.
38-year-old Josef Pittman was arrested on July 30. He's charged with one count of Sexual Assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).