TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man accused of binding woman's hands, robbing her in her home

    Benny Ning Zhang, 45, is facing eight charges in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Benny Ning Zhang, 45, is facing eight charges in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    A 45-year-old man has been charged after allegedly binding a woman he met online in her Toronto home last month and robbing her.

    Police said the suspect and the victim met on a social media platform on Dec. 3, and he later visited her residence.

    The suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and bound the victim's hands before demanding money. Police allege he then robbed her and fled the scene.

    More than two weeks later, on Dec. 20, the suspect allegedly entered the victim's residence. He was asked to leave but refused, police said.

    The suspect then allegedly demanded money from the victim before leaving.

    On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant near Bloor Street West and Spadina Road in connection with the investigation.

    As a result, Toronto resident Benny Ning Zhang was arrested. He is facing eight charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, threatening death, and extortion.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

