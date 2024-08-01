Toronto man accused of attempting to use another person's name to open bank accounts

Toronto police are searching for a 55-year-old man who allegedly tried to open bank accounts using another person’s identification last summer.

Police say the man attended six different banks in the area of Spadina Avenue and College Street between May 5 and August 18, 2023.

He allegedly presented fraudulent identification to impersonate another individual and tried to open bank accounts.

The suspect also allegedly attempted to withdraw funds out of the victim’s existing bank account.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Luis Del Pozo. They also released a photo of the man, asking for the public’s help locating him.

Police said Del Pozo is wanted on 21 charges, including five counts of uttering a forged document, two counts of unlawfully selling or possessing a counterfeit mark, and one count of fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.