Toronto landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
Tozheg Roshankar of Toronto bought a home as an investment property to help her pay the bills as a single parent and a caregiver to her mother.
But now the tenant inside her Mississauga rental home is refusing to pay the rent or utilities.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I have no idea at this point how I’m going to be able to keep this going and allow her to just have free accommodations,” Roshankar told CTV News Toronto.
Roshankar said she rented out the property to someone who had good references and income statements, but after the person paid first and last month’s rent it was a problem to get the next month’s rent.
She then became concerned that the income statements and references provided to her by the tenant were fakes.
Roshankar believes she is now owed about $13,000 in back rent and utilities.
Roshankar became more concerned when she googled her tenants name, Shasteven Reid, and found that Reid and her sister Shi-Ronni Tynes had an eviction hearing at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) earlier this year on Jan. 4 after failing to pay their former landlord $9,586.
Roshanker said she then researched “professional” tenants and found out there are some renters who move into a home, pay first and last month’s rent and then don’t pay any more due to backlogs at the LTB.
"I learned about the whole pattern that some people use. They get into a tenancy agreement pay the first and last month’s rent and stop paying for various reasons," Roshankar said.
Tozheg Roshankar says she's owed $13,000 after her tenant stopped paying rent.
CTV News Toronto went to Roshankar’s property in Mississauga to ask Reid directly about the allegation.
“Why are you recording me?” Reid asked.
When we said the landlord complained she had not been paying her rent, Reid slammed the door, but later came out of the house, did not answer any questions, and demanded we leave the property.
According to the Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO), there is such a delay at the LTB that if a landlord gets a tenant that refuses to pay rent, it could take as long as a year to get them out.
"You can't expect to wait ten months before a hearing date and the tenant does not have to pay rent. Well, they do have to pay rent, but they won't because they are using the system to their advantage," said Varun Sriskanda with SOLO.
Sriskanda said that so-called “professional” tenants, or those who have faced eviction notices before should be dealt with “right away” at the LTB.
"If you run a person's name and you see this is the third time they have done this, and you see they are being brought to the LTB for another L1 application [an application to evict a tenant for non-payment of rent and to collect rent the tenant owes], then let’s bring that person to the front of the line so we don't have another landlord victim," Sriskanda said.
In a statement, an LTB spokesperson said, "Processing times are longer than we wish them to be. New and adjourned matters are currently being scheduled on average, within seven to eight months.”
Roshankar said she can't wait much longer as she has to pay the bills for her own home, the rental property mortgage and the utilities there as well.
“We small landlords need support. We need action to be taken quickly,” Roshankar said.
The LTB said it's trying to add staff and shorten wait times for hearings while the landlord group says some owners are forced to walk away from their properties because they can't sell them and they can't force the tenant to move out.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
Hard drive on '80s computer used by Steve Jobs shows missed meeting with now-King Charles III: auction company
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test
South Korea said on in Wednesday it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an 'unparalleled' response.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Roxboro legion gutted by fire, destroying prized antiques and cache of fundraising poppies
Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Roxboro are doing what they can to rebuild after a fire tore through the building earlier this week. The legion post has been a Roxboro fixture since 1957. Now the branch is trying to determine what to do next.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
London
-
Mayoral chain of office stolen, London police investigating
Police have launched an official investigation after London, Ont.’s mayoral chain of office was stolen, city officials confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious following eight reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county since Monday.
Kitchener
-
Richard Gere spotted filming new movie in Cambridge, Ont.
A feature film starring Richard Gere took over part of Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
Proposed provincial housing rules welcomed by some in Waterloo region
The provincial government laid out a proposal Tuesday aimed at getting more homes built around Ontario and some people in Waterloo region are welcoming the potential change.
Northern Ontario
-
Dramatic moments in Sudbury courtroom as man sentenced for brother's murder
In a unanimous decision, convicted killer Kerry Burke was sentenced to life in prison in Sudbury on Wednesday for murdering his younger brother.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
New councillors in Sudbury eager to get to work
As the dust settles from Monday's municipal election, there are a number of new faces on local councils across the north. That includes three new people who are stepping into city politics in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A plans to open Ottawa restaurant as part of Canadian expansion
U.S.-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to come to Canada's capital in the coming years.
-
Ford gov't targets housing crisis, but suburban residents concerned about intensification
The goal is to build 1.5 million homes in Ontario in ten years, with Ottawa expected to build 161,000 new houses by 2031. That means building up density near transit stations, and waiving or cutting some fees developers pay.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
Windsor
-
More than 400 participants experience latest developments in automation at conference
Windsor-Essex’s largest automation conference attracted over 400 attendees and exhibitors this week to experience the latest developments in Industry 4.0.
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
Barrie
-
Ont. family struggles with insurance after hurricane destroyed home
Hurricane Fiona is one of the most catastrophic events to hit Atlantic Canada; weeks later, many have found their insurance won't cover the damage.
-
Simcoe County woman testifies at son's trial about his father's death
The mother of a man accused of violently killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019 took the witness stand Wednesday to testify about what happened the night her husband of 33 years died.
-
'Yes, you can be charged for going too slow,' OPP says
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for going too slow.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
'This is very uncommon': Dead great white shark discovered washed up along North Sydney's shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark was discovered washed up along the Maritimes' shorelines.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Calgary
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths, impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Bear sightings continue in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced more bear sightings in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park Wednesday. They said numerous black bears been sighted in the area, getting into unsecured compost and garbage bins.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scott Gillingham elected as Winnipeg's next mayor
Scott Gillingham is upgrading his seat at City Hall.
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon
Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon? CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. monitoring a handful of 'Scrabble variants' of COVID-19 found in province
They’re nicknamed “Scrabble variants” for the collection of letters identifying them, but there’s nothing fun about the new strains of the Omicron variant spreading around the world and detected in British Columbia labs.
-
Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community
A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths, impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
'Stories to be told': Local photographer immortalizes Alberta's abandoned places
Joe Chowaniec has launched a second collection of Abandoned Alberta photography – inviting viewers once more on a journey through time told by the prairies' ancient architecture and empty buildings.