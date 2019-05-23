

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Areas across the Toronto Islands faced increased flooding on Thursday night as a result of rising water in Lake Ontario.

Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said Ward’s Island has been hit with the worst of the flooding.

“Winds have caused high waves in the harbour, breaching sandbagging efforts on the north shore of Toronto island,” Ross wrote in a tweet. “As a result, significant flooding is occurring near homes. Staff are on site now assessing damage and will begin restoring barriers and pumping water.”

While Hanlan’s Point and Centre Island are expected to see flooding, Centreville, a popular amusement park located on Centre Island, has not yet been damaged.

Flooding on Olympic Island is only currently affecting trees and bush, according to the city.

Ross said crews will have “all hands on deck” tonight to mitigate the damage.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto earlier in the day, Ross said the city has addressed issues with flooding on the islands by laying about 50,000 sandbags and installing 25 industrial pumps and six aqueducts.

“The Island remains open and will be open for the season. It will be extra wet, but a lot of effort has been done since 2017 to mitigate any flooding that we are seeing," he said.

Spring flooding in 2017 resulted in the erosion of parts of the beach shoreline as well as a three-month closure of Centreville. At its highest point, the water levels were recorded at 75.93 meters.

Last week, the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority issued a shoreline hazard warning, saying said that the water level was sitting at 75.74 meters.

“With continued recording breaking inflows from Lake Erie as well as received rainfall and reduced outflows due to ongoing flood risk in the Lower St. Lawrence River, water levels in Lake Ontario will continue to rise in the coming weeks,” the agency said in the warning issued on May 16. “Please exercise caution around all Lake Ontario shoreline areas, and avoid areas that are flooded or are experiencing erosion. Boardwalks and other trails along Lake Ontario can be dangerous during times of high waves.”

According to Environment Canada, Toronto is expected to be hit with rainfall throughout the weekend. On Thursday, the weather agency called for a 60 per cent chance of rainfall along with a risk of thunderstorms. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, Environment Canada said.

Ross said that the lake is about two weeks away from peak levels and then the water should start to recede, “but it is going to take some time.”

“After 2017, the city did a number of things together with our partners at the Toronto Region Conservation Authority to help mitigate flooding,” Ross said. “We see breaches here and there on the island for example and staff are there plugging those holes. It’s a little like whack-a-mole in some cases.”