Toronto is re-evaluating ActiveTO road closures due to impact on traffic

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden, Trudeau charting different paths at Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

