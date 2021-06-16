TORONTO -- A Toronto house made famous from a popular movie has hit the market for $2 million.

The home, located at 73 Glenwood Crescent, appeared in the 2002 romantic comedy "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

The East York property also appeared in the 2016 sequel.

The movie stars Nia Vardalos, who plays a shy Greek woman named Toula Portokalos. She sparks major drama within her traditional family when she falls in love with a non-Greek man.

In the movie, the home is painted blue and white and even has the Greek flag depicted on the garage door.

"One of the most unforgetting things from the film, and really a character in itself, was this home," the listing says.

The home has four bedrooms, three washrooms and two kitchens.

It also has a separate basement entrance and is located on a ravine lot.

Property taxes for the 3,400 square-foot home will cost $6,776.14 annually.

The listing price for the home is $1,999,999 million.