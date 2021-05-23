TORONTO -- Adults and children 12 and older can receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic at city hall today.

The clinic, which is being hosted by the University Health Network, opened at 10 a.m. and will run until supplies last.

“I think it probably would be the first of its kind here in the rotunda at city hall,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Sunday morning.

“I think there is nothing more symbolic and substantive than to have in the place that people are so familiar with in our city… the place where they come for celebrations and for vigils and for protests, that they can come here and get vaccinated.”

The clinic is open to Torontonians in all postal codes but priority will be given to those who live in hot spots.

A protest was held outside the clinic in Nathan Phillips Square and Toronto police say one person was arrested and charged with common nuisance in connection with the demonstration. Another person was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

Outside the clinic, ice cream is being handed out in Nathan Phillips Square to those waiting for a shot.

“We are encouraging families to come here as part of the cause that we are all engaged in, which is to get people to get vaccinated so that we can keep people healthy most of all but also so we can reach those threshold levels put in place by the province to allow the city to open again,” Tory said on Sunday.

Last week, the city announced that an additional 19,000 vaccine appointments would be opened up at city-run mass immunization sites over the long weekend to help ramp up vaccinations in Toronto. The mayor said there are approximately 5,000 appointments still available.