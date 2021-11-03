TORONTO -- A Toronto hospital and long-term care home is facing criticism following a Halloween event held last week in which residents were filmed for a video posted to social media without their consent.

The event, held by North York General Hospital’s (NYGH) Senior Health Centre, took place on Thursday and was meant as a Halloween celebration for residents.

The video, which has since been removed off of YouTube by NYGH, depicts residents moving through the decorated facility. During the course of the video, residents’ faces are shown. The use of dim lights, along with strobe lighting, and loud noises can be observed.

NYGH has released a statement on the incident, stating that the Senior’s Health Centre (SHC) “plans events and celebrations with residents and families for various occasions,” adding that such “events are important to our SHC community and provide an opportunity for residents to enjoy social interactions.”

“Unfortunately, a staff member took a personal video of the event which showed images of residents and family members without consent,” the statement said.

The video was originally shared on an employee's personal social media page before being taken down.

“The staff member did not understand the organization’s policies related to confidentiality, consent and approvals regarding communications related to the organization and residents,” the hospital said.

Long-term care advocates have also expressed concern over the event on social media.

“The thought is nice but I’m hearing from families that this scared the heck out some residents,” Dr. Vivian Stamatopoulas wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Some (arguably many) of which are heavily medicated and already dealing with medication-induced hallucinations.”

In response to the concerns raised on social media about the use of strobe lights, loud noises and fear-inducing decorations, Anne-Marie Flanagan, manager of corporate communications at North York General Hospital, told CTV News Toronto that the video differed from the actual resident experience.

“The video significantly misrepresents what residents and families experience,” Flanagan said. “In the video, staff were performing for the camera and it was edited to enhance the scariness of the event, including altering the lighting.”

Flanagan said that 28 residents and their families attended the event and enjoyed the event.

“We did not receive any negative feedback from those who were present,” she said.

The hospital says it “sincerely regrets any concerns that this situation may have caused to residents, families and staff.”