Toronto is being hit by another round of snowfall on Monday as the city continues the process of cleaning up from last week’s storm.

The snow began in the afternoon and is expected continue through the evening. Another five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

"Southwesterly winds over Lake Ontario are expected to enhance the snowfall rates, especially for areas closer to the lake shore," Environment Canada said in their advisory.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

According to the weather agency, flurries will continue until about midnight. The temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of -5 C, feeling like -7 with the wind chill.

The temperature is then forecast to drop to about -13 C with wind chill overnight.

In a winter storm update, city officials said that crews are “ready to begin salting and plowing operations in anticipation of today’s forecasted snowfall while simultaneously continuing snow removal operations” from last week’s blizzard.

About 55 centimetres of snow fell on the city on Jan. 17, shuttering schools and causing major transit and driving delays.

A week later and the city is still digging out from the snowstorm. Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a “major snow storm condition” following the brunt of the blizzard, which prohibits cars from parking on roads designated as snow routes.

Snow is in the forecast, so we’re getting ready. If you’re travelling, here’s how you can prepare!



��Check-in for your flight online

☎️Confirm flight status w/ airline

⏰Arrive early for your flight

�� Reserve parking on our website pic.twitter.com/x6EbAdAZ6I — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 24, 2022

On Friday, the city said it would be ramping up its efforts to clear the roads, focusing on hauling away snow from local roads now that many of Toronto’s major arterial roadways have been plowed.

As of Sunday, crews have removed just over 17,300 tonnes of snow from Toronto roads.

The city said last week their snow clearing efforts would take several more days; however it is unclear how it will be impacted by further snowfall.