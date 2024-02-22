TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto gets $114M reward for exceeding Ontario housing targets

    Share

    The Ontario government is providing Toronto with $114 million as a reward for exceeding its provincially-set housing targets.

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government established housing targets for numerous large cities back in 2022, allotting Toronto a lofty goal of building 285,000 units by 2031.

    Each city was also given an annual goal and told that if they achieved 80 per cent of the housing starts, they would be eligible for funding as part of the province’s three-year “Building Faster Fund.”

    Cities that exceed their goals are also eligible for additional funding bonuses.

    According to the province, Toronto exceeded its 2023 target by 51 per cent.

    On Thursday, the premier announced that Toronto would get$114 million in funding through the “Building Faster Fund” after breaking ground on 31,656 new housing units last year.

    “Toronto has shown it can get it done on housing and we are proud to reward them for their success,” he said.

    The provincial government will announce the rewards for other municipalities that met, exceeded or achieved their assigned housing targets “in the coming weeks.”

    Twelve Ontario municipalities in total have exceeded their housing targets, while another seven are “on track” to do so.

    Unspent funds will be made available for housing-enabling infrastructures to all municipalities through an application process.

    This is a developing news story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    How much does $1 million buy you in Canada's housing market?

    The purchasing power of buyers with a $1 million budget searching for a home in Canada will widely vary depending on the city they are shopping in with those in Toronto getting less square footage and fewer bedrooms than everywhere aside from Vancouver, according to a new report.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News