Toronto General Hospital ranked 3rd best in the world on international list

The University Health Network’s (UHN) Toronto General Hospital has been ranked third in the world in an annual Newsweek magazine list.

The list is based on data collected from 2,400 hospitals across 30 different countries.

Newsweek ranked the hospitals based on the results of patient satisfaction surveys as well as various “hospital quality metrics,” including doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios.

It said that approximately 80,000 medical experts were also asked to participate in an online survey, in which they were asked to recommend hospitals in their country of residence.

The magazine states that those among the top 10 on its list are “pioneering the use of artificial intelligence for potentially life-saving medical discoveries,” making them the “best of the best.”

The Toronto General Hospital (TGH) is the only Canadian hospital included on the list and has been for each of the six years that it has been published. The magazine highlights the hospital’s 200-year-old history and it being one of North America’s largest organ transplant centres that’s also conducted the first successful single and double lung transplants.

“At UHN, we are honoured and appreciative to once again be recognized as an international leader in patient care, research and education,” Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN President and CEO, said in a press release. “It is particularly gratifying to see our universally accessible care model solidify its place among the world’s best hospitals.”

The list also cited a study published by the hospital’s research institute last year on how artificial intelligence and machine learning can guide physicians on donor lung suitability and transplant outcomes, finding indicators suggesting an increase in safe organ transplants.

“As Canada’s top research hospital, we are enormously proud of the ground-breaking work done by our scientists and their teams – work that discovers, designs, test and implements new health care solutions to elevate patient experience and address unmet patient needs,” the UHN’s Executive Vice President of Science and Research, Dr. Brad Wouters, said.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support of our donors and funders, including the Province of Ontario and Government of Canada, and the University of Toronto in helping us to create tomorrow’s care.”

The list of 10 of the world’s top hospitals, according to Newsweek Magazine, is as follows:

1. Mayo Clinic, USA

2. Cleveland Clinic, USA

3. Toronto General Hospital, UHN, Canada

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA

5. Massachusetts General Hospital, USA

6. Charité, Germany

7. Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden

8. Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière, France

9. Sheba Medical Centre, Israel

10. Universitätsspital Zürich, Switzerland