Toronto finds out today if it will host 2026 World Cup
Toronto will find out later on today if its bid to become a host city for 2026 men’s World Cup is a successful one.
Late this afternoon, FIFA will release the final list of host cities for the international soccer tournament’s 23rd edition, which will run from June 8 to July 3, 2026.
Toronto FC is hosting a viewing event at 5 p.m. today at a downtown Toronto bar. Mayor John Tory is expected to attend.
If selected, Toronto would host soccer matches at BMO Field, which is the smallest venue at any of the proposed host cities. Currently, BMO Field has a capacity of 30,000 spectators, however it is expected it will be expanded and upgraded to hold up to 45,000 people in time for the tourney. FIFA requires World Cup stadiums have a capacity of at least 40,000.
Vancouver and Edmonton are also vying to be a Canadian host city for the 2026 World Cup, which is returning to North America for the first time since 1994.
For the first time ever, a World Cup event is being co-hosted by three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The United States will host 60 matches in the 2026 tournament, including the finale, while Canada and Mexico are each set to host 10 games.
Matches are expected to be played in 16 different cities.
BMO Field in Toronto is pictured on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Ahead of the announcement the city has released a one-minute video, promoting the city’s diversity and making its case as a natural place to host one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.
The video includes footage of some of Toronto’s biggest events, from the Caribbean Carnival to the Raptors championship parade with this tag line:
“We are a place that welcomes you and celebrates who you are because in essence it’s who we are. All here. Every continent. All in. Toronto, the world’s stage and the perfect place to host the World Cup.”
EVENT TO COST TAXPAYERS NEARLY $300 MILLION
Hosting World Cup games in Toronto will cost taxpayers an estimated $290 million, with the provincial and federal governments expected to pick up approximately two-thirds of the tab.
It’s a big increase on the $30 to $45 million estimate provided by city staff in 2018 when Toronto first expressed an interest in hosting games.
The economic impact of the event, however, could be sizeable.
City staff have estimated that the tournament will result in $307 million dollars of GDP impact in Toronto, including the creation of 3,300 jobs.
It is also expected to bring 174,000 overnight visitors to the city and generate 3,300 jobs.
“It will put Toronto on the map,” Mayor John Tory told reporters in April. “This is the biggest sporting event in the world and I think for us to be a part of it I think the vast majority of the people of Toronto will be excited about that and they will see the business sense in it.”
