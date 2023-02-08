Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone

A Toronto father said he was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.

The father, who CTV News Toronto is not identifying, said he watched as two strangers walked up to the front door of his North York home and tried to get inside. His 13-year-old son was home alone at the time, he said.

"While watching this, my son answered the door and seeing them how they barged in caused me to stop what I was doing ... and head home," he said.

The father shared the security footage with CP24 on Tuesday. In the video, a woman is seen walking up to the front door of the house, and a man joins her a few moments later.

The two are seen knocking on the door and trying to open it. At one point, the man is seen holding a screwdriver.

After their attempts to open the door fail, the two walk away. However, they quickly turn around, walk back to the door and enter the home.

It is believed this was when the 13-year-oldanswered the door, the boy's father said.

"They helped themselves in with the intent of extracting something from my home. And sure enough, they had done that by barging in and terrifying my son," the father said.

The two individuals allegedly took a laptop that belonged to the man's wife, who was also not at home at the time.

During the theft, the boy grabbed a knife to defend himself after noticing one of the suspects holding a screwdriver, the father said.

"My son was holding a knife in his armpit. And the gentleman -- for lack of better words -- he laughed at him saying, 'Well, you're going to stab me with that?' and he started laughing," the father said, recounting what his child told him.

Two intruders are shown outside a Toronto home. The homeowner says that the pair barged in after his 13-year-old son, who was home alone at the time, answered the door.

The two suspects shortly left the house. The son was not physically injured.

Toronto police have now opened a theft investigation into the incident. Police, however, have not provided any additional details about the investigation.

The father said he has not received any updates from police about their investigation. He noted that officers attended their home Saturday evening to gather evidence.

"I had inquired Monday morning if they had any leads, just so I can put my family at rest and we can go back to our dwelling and reside there. And we haven't gotten anything," he said.

The incident left the family shaken, prompting them to temporarily leave their home, which the father said was a little "uncomfortable" and "unsettling."