Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone

BREAKING | 5 injured after bus crashes into Laval daycare

Five people were injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. At least one person was seriously injured.

Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000

With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.

  • Quebec organ donors increase threefold after 'steep rise' in donations from MAID patients

    The number of organ donors in Quebec has increase threefold in the past five years, according to Transplant Quebec, which also reported a “steep” rise in donations coming from patients opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Canada’s MAID process allows patients with certain irremediable conditions to end their own life with the help of a physician or nurse. Since the law was passed in 2016, over 30,000 people have sought the process as of 2022, when the last federal report was published.

