Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
At a hearing held by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons in March, Dr. Tahmoures Bahrami did not contest that he engaged in professional misconduct towards a female patient at an appointment in October 2020.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
At the appointment, the tribunal found that Tahmoures failed to explain a physical examination he was about to conduct on the patient. He then put his arm around her while palpating her side and told her she had “a woman’s body.”
Two years later, at another appointment with the same patient, Tahmoures once again engaged in inappropriate conduct, the tribunal found.
As he was about to perform a breast exam on the patient, "he tugged on [her] shirt and started to remove it,” the filing reads.
"Patient A was not given a gown and draping was not used during the examination. Dr. Bahrami did not offer to have a chaperone present and did not give Patient A privacy to take her clothes off or put them back on," it continues.
Also during this appointment, Tahmoures made inappropriate comments regarding the woman’s body, including telling her it was “perfect,” the documents suggest.
In a complaint later submitted to the College, the patient said comments made by Tahmoures at both appointments regarding her body made her feel uncomfortable.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to lawyers for Tahmoures but has not received a response.
While Tahmoures has no prior formal disciplinary history with the College, the complaint in question isn't the first instance of concern over his conduct.
According to the documents, in 2014, he was directed to undergo a self-directed learning program after he reportedly moved a patient in Manitoba’s bra without consent and failed to use proper draping.
In 2017, the College agreed that Bahrami would undergo additional self-learning on the subject of communications and boundaries, including when examining patients in their homes and before physical examinations.
“Despite participating in these self-directed learning programs, Bahrami was insensitive to the needs of [the patient] and cavalier in his approach when he performed the intimate breast examination,” the tribunal found.
In turn, the tribunal accepted the parties’ joint submission of a three-month suspension. It also ordered Tahmoures to undergo further ethical training and pay $6,000 in costs to the College.
He must also appear before the College to be officially reprimanded at a later date.
Tahmoures’ suspension commenced on Feb. 1. He will be permitted to practice again as of May 1.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
A new Banksy mural sprouts beside a cropped tree in London. Many see an environmental message
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
Elizabeth Hurley says having her son direct her in erotic thriller was liberating
The idea of watching movie sex scenes with your children might make many parents recoil in horror – but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t bothered.
Havana syndrome: Still no explanation for unusual health incidents
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
-
Temperatures in Montreal set to drop for the arrival of spring
After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.
-
Despite the housing shortage, building in the province is an obstacle course: Quebec Chambers of Commerce
The Quebec federation of chambers of commerce says building housing has become 'an obstacle course,' even though there is a shortage of accommodation.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo head doubles down on Trillium Line opening in spring
The head of OC Transpo is standing firm that the north-south Trillium Line will open sometime this spring, despite the transit authority having extended the timeline for opening until at least early summer.
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa Police investigating swastikas painted on Montreal Road ATM
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after swastikas were painted on a TD Bank ATM machine in the city's east end over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
-
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
-
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing reported in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have been called to a reported stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
-
SC Johnson pouring $50 million into Brantford plant
SC Johnson says it will spend nearly $50 million to create new production lines and expand warehousing and distribution at its Brantford facilities.
-
Guelph library giving away solar eclipse glasses
If you’re looking to pick up some solar viewers before the April 8 eclipse, you might want to consider stopping by the Guelph library.
London
-
Charges laid after Berkshire crash in London
Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London. At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.
-
Fraud charges laid against former president of Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation
Earlier this month, Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation police launched a fraud investigation after getting a complaint from the Band Councils for the First Nation communities of Saugeen and Chippewas of Nawash.
-
'Situation unfounded' in Exeter after two days of police activity
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OPP with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine, OPP Crisis Negotiators and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), were sent to an address on Main Street South in Exeter for the report of a possible hostage situation.
Windsor
-
Driver 'accidentally pressed on the gas' in Bulk Barn crash: police
Windsor police say an elderly driver “accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake” and crashed into a bulk food store.
-
Two youths arrested following attempted robbery in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two youths in connection to an attempted robbery in east Windsor.
-
WECAR releases spring real estate market outlook
The spring 2024 Windsor-Essex County real estate market is expected to rebound, according to an outlook released Monday from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Barrie
-
Barrie man charged with attempted murder after collision
A Barrie man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a car crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Body of missing 16-year-old found in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after they say her body was found.
-
Mississauga man charged with speeding 141km/h on Barrie street
A Mississauga man driving on the streets of Barrie had his vehicle impounded and his licence suspended for allegedly speeding nearly three times the posted limit.
Winnipeg
-
Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
-
Forecast: Record-breaking warmth in Western Canada, cold and snow elsewhere
A dose of sunshine is expected to warm up Western Canada, while cooler temperatures and snow are forecast elsewhere in the country.
-
5 crops added billions of dollars, thousands of jobs to Manitoba economy: report
A new study shows Manitoba’s five top crops sprouted billions of dollars in wages and thousands of jobs in the province over the past three years.
Atlantic
-
Man's death investigated as homicide, two men charged with second-degree murder: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staff
The team announced added new hires to its coaching staff led by head coach Chris Jones on Monday.
-
Alberta, B.C. and Yukon break daily temperature records
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon.
-
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
Calgary
-
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
-
1 arrested in suspicious death in Shawnessy
Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.
-
A 125-year-old Calgary elm tree will be cut down, but it won't be forgotten
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
Regina
-
Federal government commits $560M to Sask. healthcare in dual bilateral agreements
Federal and provincial health ministers gathered in Regina on Monday to announce two bilateral agreements – representing a $560 million investment aimed at improving healthcare in the province.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
-
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
Federal government commits $560M to Sask. healthcare in dual bilateral agreements
Federal and provincial health ministers gathered in Regina on Monday to announce two bilateral agreements – representing a $560 million investment aimed at improving healthcare in the province.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
Vancouver
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing after woman's arm broken by police beanbag round
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no grounds for charges against a Victoria police officer who broke a woman's arm with a beanbag projectile during an arrest in Beacon Hill Park.
-
Dust leads to air-quality advisory for parts of central B.C.
Dusty conditions in parts of central B.C. have led to an air-quality advisory with locals being warned conditions are unlikely to improve until there's a change in weather.
-
B.C. using 'enhanced technology' to predict wildfire behaviour, officials say
Decision-makers will be using 'enhanced technology' to predict wildfire behaviour across B.C. during the 2024 wildfire season, officials announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing after woman's arm broken by police beanbag round
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no grounds for charges against a Victoria police officer who broke a woman's arm with a beanbag projectile during an arrest in Beacon Hill Park.
-
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
-
Boater dies after crash on Fraser River: Langley RCMP
A 65-year-old man is dead after his boat collided with metal piling in the Fraser River, according to the Langley RCMP.