Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024

An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.

The Rosedale Diner, located near Yonge Street and Malborough Avenue just south of Summerhill Subway Station, will host its last service on Dec. 31.

In a social media post, the owners said it was time to “hang up our aprons and retire” after 45 years.

“Our children, Maia and Gil, grew up here. It was never just a restaurant or a business; it was our family’s home. We are so sad to say goodbye, but so happy that we have the opportunity to say it in good fashion.”

They went on to say they have been blessed to share many “unforgettable moments” with customers, including first dates, proposals, birthdays, bachelorette parties and weddings.

“We were able to survive the rough times of COVID and come out the other end. Now, at our best—our most ourselves—we feel it’s the opportune time to say goodbye.”

The Rosedale Diner will be open regular hours between Wednesday and Sunday, with a final brunch service on Dec. 31 ending at 4 p.m. Their website hints there could be a party in the evening to celebrate the owners' retirement.

The restaurant is known for serving a wide range of foods with a middle-eastern flare.

It was also featured in a 2013 episode of Guy Fieri’s show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, where the chef surprised the Food Network star with decadent duck poutine and sticky barbecue ribs.

Customers reacting to the retirement announcement shared fond memories on social media. It wasn’t just the food they enjoyed – but the owners banter and daily recommendations.

“I went on my first date with my wife at your amazing restaurant and it will always have a special place in my heart,” one person posted on Instagram.

“The Rosedale Diner was our go to for date night, family nights out and brunch,” another posted.

Customers visiting the restaurant during its final few days are being encouraged to leave a note in a book near the cash.