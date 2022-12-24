Toronto digging out from winter storm as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow

Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.

While a winter storm warning has ended for the GTA, a weather advisory remains in place, with frigid temperatures expected to persist. Toronto sat at -14 C Saturday morning, though it feels more like -26 with the wind chill.

Environment Canada warned that strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h could result in a sudden reduction of visibility due to flurries and blowing snow. The city could also see extreme cold wind chills around -30, as well as an accumulation of snow due to blowing snow on road surfaces.

Winter storm warnings remain in place for many other parts of Ontario.

Travel conditions could be dangerous because of the conditions, the agency said.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement read. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

The nasty conditions are part of a storm system that has gripped North America, shutting down bridges in Niagara Falls and wiping out hydro power to thousands of customers in Quebec.

The storm began as rain on Thursday and transitioned into snow Friday. Officials in Toronto say it could take days to dig out from the snow and ice.

The messy weather has also complicated travel plans for tens of thousands of people travelling for the Christmas weekend. WestJet cancelled flights at Pearson on Friday due to the storm and there have been reports of lengthy delays for train travel, as well as hazardous conditions for those driving.

Toronto Pearson International Airport said close to 40 per cent of incoming and departing flights were cancelled Friday. The airport is advising passengers to check their travel status before heading out to the airport.

Toronto is expected to see periods of light snow Saturday, ending near noon. Then it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

A high of -6 C is expected today, though it will feel more like -16 this afternoon due to the wind chill.

The temperature is expected to hover between -10 and -3 through Tuesday, rising to a high of 2 C on Wednesday.