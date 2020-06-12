TORONTO -- Toronto City Councillor Michael Ford has been released from the hospital after being admitted for further testing due to COVID-19.

Michael Ford, who is also the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

At the time, he said he was feeling well and would be remaining in self-isolation.

Two days later, a spokesperson said the 26-year-old had been admitted to Humber River Hospital for additional testing after “experiencing some symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

On Friday afternoon, the Ward 1 Etobicoke-North councillor posted a message on social media saying that he was discharged.

“I want to thank you all for your kind and thoughtful words over the last few days,” Michael Ford said on Twitter. “I am now out of the hospital and at home continuing to self-isolate. Although I am still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19, I am doing well.”

The councillor went on to thank staff at Humber River Hospital for their “dedication and care.”

“I have always admired our front-line health-care workers, but now even more than ever after this first-hand experience. You are true heroes and I thank you.”

Thank you for your kind words, everyone - Michael. pic.twitter.com/9AOWUuKVNX — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) June 12, 2020

The premier’s office has previously said that Doug Ford has not had any physical contact with his nephew for the last two weeks.

Doug Ford was recently tested for the novel coronavirus after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came in contact with someone who tested positive for the disease. Both the premier and the minister’s tests have since come back negative.