TORONTO -- Toronto city councillor and nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Michael Ford, has been admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

His office confirmed that the councillor for Ward 1 checked in to Humber River Hospital Thursday afternoon for additional testing after “experiencing some symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

“The hospital continues to monitor his status, but overall, he is feeling well,” a spokesperson said.

Michael Ford confirmed on Tuesday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

At the time, he said he was feeling well and was in contact with officials at Toronto Public Health.

"I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in city business and committee meetings, and to continue serving residents of Etobicoke North," he said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office said that Doug Ford has not been in physical contact with his nephew in about two weeks.

Doug Ford was recently tested for the novel coronavirus after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came in contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.

Tests for Lecce and the premier have since come back negative.

Michael Ford won a seat on Toronto City Council in a 2016 by-election after his uncle, Rob Ford, passed away that year. He was re-elected in 2018.