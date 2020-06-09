TORONTO -- Toronto city councillor and nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Michael Ford, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the councillor, who represents Ward 1, said that he was made aware of the diagnosis Tuesday morning.

“I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in city business and committee meetings, and to continue serving residents of Etobicoke North,” he said.

Michael Ford went on to say he is feeling well and will continue to “remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health.”

It is not clear when the councillor was tested for COVID-19 or how long he has been self-isolating.

A spokesperson within the premier's office said that Doug Ford has not seen or interacted with his nephew in person in the last two weeks and there is no concern for his personal health.

“We wish councillor Ford a speedy recovery,” the premier’s office said.